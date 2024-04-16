A 25-year-old woman who died after a crash in Merthyr Tydfil has been named by police.

South Wales Police say Demi Mabbitt, from Aberfan, was involved in a single-vehicle collision at around 11.45pm on Friday, 5 April on Swansea Road, Merthyr.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information about what happened.

In a tribute released via police, Demi's family said: "Demi was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie and cousin.

" She was the most kind gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone.

"She was the glue that held our family together and a fighter until the end, our beautiful girl was taken far too soon, our family are devastated, there are no words to describe the heartache and pain we are feeling."

Police said officers from their serious collision unit are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have any CCTV footage of the incident – or driving beforehand – to get in touch.

The collision involved a single car, a white Audi S3, which was travelling along Swansea Road from Trago Mills and in the general direction of the A465, the Heads of the Valleys road.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact South Wales Police with reference number 2400110291. Anyone can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

