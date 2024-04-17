A reward of £20,000 has been offered for information to help police track down two murder suspects.

An appeal has been issued for information about the whereabouts of James O’Driscoll, 26, also known as 'Jimmy', and 18-year-old Corey Gauci, who are both from Cardiff and wanted by police on suspicion of murder.

South Wales Police say Colin Richards died from a stab wound after being found unconscious in Ely, Cardiff, on Sunday, April 7.

A police statement said: "T he public are warned not to approach them and are asked to contact the police with any information on their whereabouts.

"Two £10,000 rewards have been offered by Crimestoppers for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest of Jimmy O’Driscoll and Corey Gauci."

The victim, a father-of-seven, was found unconscious in Snowdon Road, Ely, following a report of a disturbance in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, 7 April.

Police added: "Post-mortem enquiries are on-going however it has been confirmed that he died from a fatal stab wound."

Colin Richards was called an "all-round family man" by his family. Credit: South Wales Police

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of the force's major crime team, said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing as we establish the tragic events which took place on the night of Sunday April 7.

"While three arrests have been made, we are still looking for others suspected of being involved in the disturbance and the murder of Coiln Richards.

"Jimmy O’Driscoll and Corey Gauci are both wanted on suspicion of murder, and I am appealing for information and the support of the local community on establishing their whereabouts.

"This can be done online and anonymously to South Wales Police or through Crimestoppers.

"There has been significant police activity in the area since last Sunday and armed police have been deployed as a precaution while we conduct numerous search warrants and arrest enquiries across the city.

"Our thoughts remain with Colin and his family at this difficult time. Family members continue to be updated and supported by specially trained family liaison officers."

Mick Duthie, director of operations at the charity Crimestoppers, said: "We are appealing to anyone with information about where these individuals are located to contact our charity 100% anonymously as soon as possible.

"It is important to be clear that to assist anybody wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution.

"Our independent charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly.

"Since 1988, when Crimestoppers began, we have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions who have trusted us with their crime information."

You can call the Crimestoppers’ UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can fill in their secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crimestoppers say information passed directly to police will not qualify for these rewards.