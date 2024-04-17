Wales hooker Ken Owens announces retirement from rugby with immediate effect

Ken Owens has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect after failing to recover from a back problem.

The Wales hooker has been sidelined for almost a year because of the injury, last playing for the Scarlets in April 2023.

The 37-year-old Scarlets player, affectionately known as "The Sheriff", has 91 caps for Wales, played five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, and turned out more than 250 times for the Scarlets.

Carmarthen-born Owens won two Grand Slams and two further Six Nations titles during his international career, captaining his side during the 2023 Six Nations which was thrown into turmoil amid players' threats to strike over then-unresolved contract issues.

Owens, who represented Wales at three World Cups, said in a statement: " Reluctantly, I am announcing my retirement from rugby.

"Not playing has been challenging, but the time is right to follow medical advice and hang up my boots.

"Had I written the script there would have been one more game for Wales, for the Scarlets and ultimately Carmarthen Athletic. A chance to sign off and thank everyone involved.

"It was not to be. It might not be the dream ending but my career has been more than I could have dreamt of.

"Whilst part of me wishes I could have done more, I am well aware that if you had told me as a kid I would be fortunate enough to experience what I have, to have worked with and played with the people I have and taken the pleasure I have from this amazing game, I wouldn’t have believed you."

As for his journey to the international stage, Owens said: "Across the clubs of Wales there are countless volunteers who, like my parents at the Athletic, give their time, energy and commitment to this game.

"When you are lucky enough to play for Wales, you never lose sight of the fact that these are the people who put you in the shirt. The thousands of people who make up the community game in Wales all play their part. I hope I did them proud."

Owens made his debut for the Scarlets in 2006 and went on to amass 274 appearances for the region, his only professional team.

He competed in three World Cups after winning his first cap in 2011 but was denied involvement in a fourth global showpiece at France 2023 because of his back injury.

Overcoming back and neck issues to take part in last year’s Six Nations, he was part of the contract negotiations with the Welsh Rugby Union which averted strike action.

His last match was the Scarlets’ Challenge Cup defeat by Glasgow in April 2023.

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said: "Ken Owens has not only been a wonderful player for the Scarlets, Wales and Lions over the course of a stellar career but he has also been a consummate role model for youngsters up and down the country developing their love for the game.

"The fact that he has captained all of those senior sides in succession shows just what a talismanic leader he is.

"We will all miss his presence on the pitch and the changing rooms, team rooms and press conferences also won’t be the same without him."

