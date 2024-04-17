Wrexham's James McClean has said he "makes no apologies" for joining in with fans singing an anti-monarchy chant during promotion celebrations.

The midfielder has taken to social media to respond to media reports that he sang the song following the Red Dragons' promotion to League One, with lyrics including "hates the king".

McClean confirmed a newspaper report of what happened on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: "Is this correct? Absolutely and I also sang at the top of my lungs.

"Do I make any apologies for doing so? Absolutely not."

James McClean took to Instagram to hit back at some of the criticism he had received. Credit: Instagram

The incident took place during celebrations on the Stok Racecourse pitch after Wrexham sealed promotion to League One last weekend.

It means Phil Parkinson's side have secured back-to-back promotions, having only made a return to the Football League last season.

McClean has made 42 appearances, scoring four goals, since joining the north Wales club from Wigan last August.

A 6-0 victory against bottom-placed Forest Green Rovers at the Racecourse sealed the deal, ensuring Wrexham finish in the top three of League Two's table.

Last month, the Prince of Wales knocked back shots with Wrexham Hollywood co-owner Rob McElhenney to celebrate St David's Day.

Wrexham's 6-0 win on Saturday was enough to see them secure their second promotion in as many seasons. Credit: PA Images

Prince William declared the Welsh club every football fan's second club as he pulled “horrendous” pints at the supporters' home bar.

The future king quizzed diehard fans about their fairytale ride with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney, who bought Wrexham AFC and revived the club’s fortunes.

He met McElhenney and regulars in The Turf pub, a stone’s throw from Wrexham’s ground, and praised their achievements.

