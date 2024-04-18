Passengers will be able to fly from Wales to Iceland this autumn, Cardiff Airport has announced.

The airport has revealed Icelandic 'PLAY airlines' will be flying to the city of Keflavík.

The Icelandic airline will be "providing a short programme" of direct flights for six weeks from Thursday 10 October until Wednesday 20 November.

Flights will take off from Cardiff twice a week, covering a half-term holiday and two football matches between Wales and Iceland.

It comes after airline Wizz Air stopped flights from the airport at the start of last year.

Cardiff Airport said: "The service also gives our customers in Wales and the south west of England the opportunity to enjoy Iceland’s incredible natural wonders, includingwaterfalls, geysers, hot springs, glaciers and Northern Lights."

The airport also hailed it as "an excellent boost for Welsh tourism," with people from Iceland visiting.

Keflavík is also an onwards hub for the Icelandic airline, meaning Welsh passengers will be able to get connecting flights to cities in the US and Canada such as New York, Washington and Toronto.

Lee Smith, head of business development at Cardiff Wales Airport, said: “It’sreally exciting that PLAY airlines has chosen to link Cardiff with its Icelandic hub,meaning customers can now enjoy easy, low-cost connectivity between Wales,Iceland, the US and Canada.

"I’m really pleased there’ll be more flights at our national airport this year, which will allow more tourists to visit Wales."

Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY airlines, said: “We're thrilled to introducePLAY's service to Cardiff. It's a city rich in culture and vibrancy, perfect for ourexpanding network. This new route enhances connectivity between two incredibledestinations, and we can't wait to welcome passengers aboard.”

