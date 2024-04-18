A taxi driver who sexually assaulted a woman travelling in his vehicle has been sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment.

Bahaaelden Ibrahim, 44, sexually assaulted the victim in Cardiff on 7 November, 2021.

The victim had been out in the city centre during a Wales rugby international when she arranged for a taxi to take her to her boyfriend's home.

Ibrahim, of Blackbirds Way, Old St Mellons, was driving the victim to her destination when he grabbed her by the wrist, exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act.

A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday (18 April) heard how the victim began crying hysterically, to which the defendant responded by telling her to stop crying.

The victim described herself as "tired, tipsy, and sleepy", when she was picked up by Ibrahim.

Following the sexual assault, she got out of the car and walked the remainder of the journey home.

According to the prosecutor, Alex Orndal, the victim reported the incident to the police the following day. Ibrahim was then arrested.

He denied the offences, claiming he had been assaulted by the victim.

Following a trial at Swansea Crown Court, Ibrahim, was found guilty of sexual assault.

In a victim personal statement, the victim said: "I am a bright intelligent [individual], I have a successful career, have a loving and supportive partner, and family that are constantly there for me.

"I always had pride in the fact I am a confident woman, independent and trusting. But this incident has really knocked me."She continued: "I went out with friends and was drunk after drinking all day but this should not be torn to pieces in court to blame me for something someone has done to me.

"I got in a taxi trusting I was safe to be taken home. Being intoxicated does not give someone the freedom to do what they want to me.

"I feel stupid it happened to me although it's not my fault... What I do know is this man is dangerous and should not be allowed alone with vulnerable females."

Susan Ferrier, in mitigation, speaking on behalf of her client, said he had never previously been accused of an incident like this and maintains his innocence.

The defence barrister said Ibrahim was married and has three children, who would be punished if he were sent to prison, and was also supporting family in Sudan.Sentencing, Recorder Caroline Rees KC said: "[The victim] was doing what she was perfectly entitled to do – going out with friends to enjoy the evening out in Cardiff city centre.

"She should have been able to trust you to do your job and take her home safely. I couldn't put it better myself than [the victim] in her powerful victim personal statement. The court endorses what she said in that statement.

"As a taxi driver entrusted with getting a woman home safe that night the breach of that trust can only be met by an immediate custodial sentence."Ibrahim was sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment and made subject to a restraining order for five years, as well as a sex offender notification requirements for 10 years.