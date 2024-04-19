Police have said there is concern for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl from Cardiff who went missing from her home overnight.

Tulisa, from the Llanrumney area of the city, was last seen leaving her home address at around 10pm on 18 April.

A statement from South Wales Police said there is concern for her welfare. It added that she was wearing a red tracksuit, a black coat with paint effect and white Crocs.

Anyone who has seen Tulisa or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to please contact us by one of the following means quoting 2400125616.

