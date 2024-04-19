Former Wales winger Leighton James dies aged 71

Credit: James won 54 caps for Wales and scored 10 goals in the process

Former Wales winger Leighton James has died at the age of 71.

James won 54 caps for Wales and scored 10 goals, including a penalty to secure victory over England at Wembley in 1977.

T he winger started his career at Burnley and would also turn out for Derby County and Sunderland.

Originally from the Gorseinon area of Swansea, James was born in 1953. He would go on to represent his hometown club, the Swans, on 88 occasions, with 27 goals under his belt.

He went on to play with Bury, Newport County and Burnley again before hanging up his boots professionally and moving into management roles.

He also took on pundit work for the BBC and was a columnist.

Swansea City said they were "deeply saddened" by the news of James' passing in a statement.

" The thoughts of everyone at Swansea City are with Leighton’s friends and family at this sad time," the statement read.

"Swansea City will wear black armbands in Saturday’s Championship fixture against Huddersfield Town as a mark of respect.

"Swansea City Under-21s will also wear black armbands in their home match against Bristol City on Saturday."

