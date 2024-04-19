Gwent Police appeal for missing teenager last seen in Abertillery

Police are appealing for any information to find a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Lily Rizzo was last seen in Abertillery in Monmouthshire at around 5.20pm on Wednesday 17 April.

Gwent Police describe Lily as being around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with brown shoulder length hair.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

In a statement Gwent Police said: "Lily was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black leggings with white splatter paint design, and blue and white Nike Air Max 270 trainers.

"Lily is believed to have links to Nottingham, Liverpool and Llanelli.

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400124004.

"Lily is also urged to get in touch with us."

