Swansea sets sights on green energy future as 250 jobs created

A Swansea-based company has recruited 250 new staff following the opening of two new offices on the city's waterfront last year.

Consumer Energy Solutions, which provides heating and insulation services to help reduce the carbon footprint of properties, has grown its workforce to more than 700 staff.

Managing Director Lewis John said: "We are deeply committed to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the regions where we operate."

It's one of a cluster of recent developments and plans in a city which is pitching itself as a green energy hub.

In Gowerton, consultation is open on a new solar energy scheme which would aim to power up to 11,500 homes in South Wales each year.

The planning application for Parc Solar Caenewydd at the Penyfodau Fawr Farm site has been submitted to Welsh Ministers.

Swansea Council's long-standing plans for a renewable energy project in the port area took a step forward this month after receiving money from the UK Government to explore how to use excess heat from a data centre that would form part of the development to warm buildings in the city.

The £4bn renewable energy project, named 'Blue Eden', is set to include a tidal lagoon, high-tech battery manufacturing centre and an oceanic and climate research centre.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council's leader said: "We're all aware of the impact of climate change and the importance of taking steps to reduce its effects on us and future generations.

Plans for a tidal lagoon in Swansea, however, are not new. In 2013, proposals were put forward that would generate enough energy for 120,000 homes. The plans were scrapped in 2018 by the UK Government citing the high cost of the energy produced.