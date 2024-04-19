Words by Chloe Seaton

A teenage cancer patient has been awarded Youth Ambassador status by Noah's Ark Children's Hospital.

Mia Harris Jones from Cardiff has been recognised for her triumph against adversity and kindness towards others. She has helped raise thousands of pounds for other children like her.

Last year, aged 14, Mia was diagnosed with leukaemia. Doctors confirmed the cancer had spread and a mass was detected around her spine, needing immediate treatment.

Mia with the therapy dog at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Credit: Mia Harris

She said: "I had to spend the next seven weeks in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, steroid treatment, X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, lumbar punctures, biopsies, blood transfusions and so much more.

"The chemotherapy had really horrible side effects like nausea and mouth ulcers which made me extremely unwell.

“My hair started falling out very quickly after starting treatment so I made the decision to shave it off. I was really sad at first because I loved my curls, but I soon got used to my new look."

Prior to her diagnosis Mia suffered from health anxiety for seven years, making it difficult for her to be in crowds and leave the house.

Last summer she faced her biggest fear, when she was told she had cancer and would have to spend months in hospital. It left her unable to speak and triggered panic attacks.

But now, she is using her experience to help others and has been known as a 'big sister' to the younger children on the oncology unit.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Noah's Ark Charity

Four-year-old Vinnie was also diagnosed with leukaemia shortly after Mia. They met whilst undergoing treatment on the ward.

Vinnie's mum said: "The bond between them is so special! He idolises her and she idolises him right back!

"The friendships he has made in this place will last forever, especially this one. Mia’s bravery and strength rubs off on Vinnie, and they'll continue to be strong together!"

Mia has gained more than 36,000 followers on her TikTok page - raising £2,200 for charity.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: TikTok @miaharrisjones

Her mum Jade, who runs the account said: "Though it’s been the worst nine months of our lives in so many ways, it’s been wonderful to see Mia’s confidence grow."

Mia's dream is to be an oncology nurse when she leaves school.

She said: "The nurses and other medical staff who have cared for me have inspired me to help other children in my situation in the future.”