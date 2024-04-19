By Chloe Seaton

Children and young people living with arthritis in Wales are working with Ballet Cymru on the Dance to Move programme.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board collaborated with the dance company to create a holistic approach to care.

The programme is funded by the Arts Council Wales and is designed to provide a unique and transformative experience for children and their families.

Children in workshop with Ballet Cymru Credit: Sian Trenberth Photography

The initiative is the brainchild of Dr Joanne May - creator of the paediatric rheumatology service - who noticed that children only get a limited amount of time in the clinic which is spent on condition management and treatment.

She said: "Early on, we recognised that creative interventions would benefit children not only because dance elements would support movement, but also because they provided an opportunity to build confidence and support the wellbeing of children and their families.

“The sessions have helped build relationships and communication with parents. It gives us the opportunity to think about patients and their families in the context of their lives and not just related to that short time that we have at appointments.”

Creative workshops include dance, yoga and drawing Credit: Sian Trenberth Photography

According to the latest NHS data around 600 children in Wales are affected by Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA).

JIA is the most common form of arthritis in young people. It typically causes joint pain and inflammation in the hands, knees, ankles, and wrists.

Access and Inclusion Officer at Ballet Cymru, Louise Lloyd, explained how the thought of ballet for children with arthritis can put up barriers.

She said: "The idea was to make it open, friendly, and inviting and we trialled different formats with breakout spaces and workshops to find out what works."