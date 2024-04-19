Wales have made five changes to their team ahead of Sunday's clash against France in the Women's Six Nations.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham said his side have "drawn a line in the sand" after a string of defeats.

Wales are still without a win in the competition and sit bottom of the table with one point.

Sunday's game against France at Cardiff Arms Park is Wales' penultimate of the championship, with another home match against Italy to follow.

Catherine Richards will make her debut on the wing, becoming the fifth new cap of Wales' campaign.

Full back Kayleigh Powell, who began her rugby career at Llantrisant RFC, will make her first start for her country since facing New Zealand in the 2022 World Cup.

Sale Sharks' Sian Jones returns as scrum half and lock Natalia John will start in the second row.

Courtney Keight will start on the wing, after coming off the bench against England and Ireland.

Wales have also made two positional changes as they try to change their fortunes.

Georgia Evans moves to Number 8 alongside vice-captain Alex Callender and Alisha Butchers in the back row and Carys Cox will start as centre.

The last time Wales faced France in the Six Nations they lost 39-14 at the Stade des Alpes in Grenobles. With three wins from three games in this year's championship, France sit second in the table.

The match will take place at Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday, 21 April, with kick-off at 3.15pm.

Ioan Cunningham said his team have taken a long hard look at themselves Credit: PA Images

In their final game of the Women's Six Nations, Wales will face Italy at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 27 April.

Wales head coach Cunningham said: "France are one of the best teams in the world, they are real force in the world game and are a major challenge for us and they are favourites for this Test match.

"We have all taken a long hard look at ourselves this week and have stripped our game back and focused on what we have to do.

"We have drawn a line in the sand, and we need a performance at Cardiff Arms Park.

"Playing in front of our own supporters provides us with an opportunity to show who we are, and we have nothing to lose."

Wales: 15. Kayleigh Powell, 14. Catherine Richards, 13 Hannah Jones (captain), 12. Carys Cox, 11. Courtney Keight, 10. Lleucu George, 9. Sian Jones; 1. Gwenllian Pyrs, 2. Carys Phillips, 3. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4. Natalia John, 5. Abbie Fleming, 6. Alisha Butchers, 7. Alex Callender (vice-captain), 8. Georgia Evans.

Replacements: 16. Molly Reardon, 17. Abbey Constable, 18. Donna Rose, 19. Kate Williams, 20. Gwennan Hopkins, 21. Keira Bevan, 22. Mollie Wilkinson, 23. Jasmine Joyce.

