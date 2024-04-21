Play Brightcove video

Fans reacted to Sunday's defeat at Cardiff Arms Park.

Wales remain rooted to the bottom Women’s Six Nations table after France secured a 40-0 victory at Cardiff Arms Park.

Wales had hoped for a better performance after a run of defeats, but the French ran in six tries to ensure a tense Grand Slam decider with England in Bordeaux next weekend.

Wales will now face Italy at the Principality Stadium next Saturday in their final game, with Ioan Cunningham's side gaining just one point from tournament so far.

France, who had debutant Anne-Cecile Ciofani sent to the sin bin for a first-minute tackle on Hannah Jones, raced into a 14-0 lead inside 18 minutes with prop Annaelle Deshayes and winger Joanna Grisez crossing and fly-half Lina Queyroi adding the conversions.

Wales are still looking for their first win of the campaign, with one game to go. Credit: PA Images

Flanker Romane Menager’s try made it 19-0 at the break with Wales enjoying more possession and territory, but being made to pay for mistakes.

Tries from centre Gabrielle Vernier and skipper Manae Feleu and two more Queyroi conversions stretched the lead to 33-0 before prop Assia Khalfaoui was shown a yellow card for a head-on-head challenge on fly-half Lleucu George.

But Grisez claimed her second of the game after she pounced on Cath Richards’ loose pass inside her own 22 with Morgane Bourgeois converting.

In their final game of the Women's Six Nations, Wales play Italy at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 27 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...