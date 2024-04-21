Welsh TikTok star Bronwen Lewis to perform new song at Wales v France

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Annabel Smith went to meet Bronwen Lewis.

A singer-songwriter from the Dulais Valley in south Wales will perform a specially composed song at Cardiff Arms Park ahead of Wales' crucial Women's Six Nations clash against France.

Bronwen Lewis rose to fame on social media through writing Welsh language covers of popular songs. She now has more than 45 thousand followers on the social media app TikTok.

On Sunday, Lewis will perform her original track, ‘POWER’ for the first time live in front of the home crowd in Cardiff, but it has already become an anthem for the team.

The WRU said Bronwen travelled to the Wales squad’s training ground and sat down with captain Hannah Jones and Gwenllian Pyrs to discuss what bonds them as a team.

The themes and some of the words shared in that conversation have made it into the song. Ahead of her performance, which will take place at halftime this weekend, Bronwen Lewis told ITV Wales she can't wait to see the women play in their crucial fixture.

"Fingers crossed it gives them the boost they need for that second half and we get the win!", she said.

"Apparently they've been playing it in the changing rooms, which is just a dream come true!"

The WRU says a small number of tickets to watch Wales’ penultimate match of the championship against France at Cardiff Arms Park are still available from £5.

Wales are in desperate need of a win as they currently sit bottom of the table.

"I think mental attitude going into anything, whether it's performance or sport, is absolutely everything", Bronwen said.

"It's been a really hard campaign for them and I really hope the song can spur them on to feel proud of themselves and that they are the best our country offers and they deserve those accolades.

"The song talks about the future generations of girls that will be in that team in the future and to see them singing along in the crowd on Sunday to the song will just be incredible".

Wales Women will then head to the Principality Stadium for their final game against Italy on Saturday 27th April.

