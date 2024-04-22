The owners of a pub where a woman died after falling into the cellar while decorating for her daughter's birthday have been spared prison.

Olwen Collier had gone to the Stag and Pheasant pub in Carmel in January 2023 to prepare for her daughter's birthday celebrations.

She suffered serious head injuries after falling down into the cellar of the Carmarthenshire pub in what Judge Paul Thomas KC called a "fatal accident waiting to happen."

Judge Thomas said that dim lighting, poor signage and unclear directions led Mrs Collier to enter the unlocked cellar, where she fell down the stairs and later died.

Tracy and Philip Hawkins, the owners of the pub, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, 22 April.

The pair, both of Llandeilo Road, had previously pleaded guilty to failing to discharge general health and safety duty to a person other than an employee.

The court heard that Mrs Collier had arrived at the pub and was directed to the function room by Philip Hawkins, 49, who was working alone while his wife, 53, was ill in bed.

Mr Hawkins had been taking gas canisters down into the cellar and had left the door unlocked. The light was off and could only be turned from behind the bar.

The prosecution said that Mrs Collier's grandson, who was with her at the time, had tried to grab her as she slipped down the stairs but had been unable to keep hold.

The defence said the couple were "broken people" following the incident.

They were both handed 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. Mr Hawkins, who was considered more culpable by the judge, was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Thomas said: "The word tragic is often overused, even in these courts. This case, however, fully merits that description.

"What was meant to be a joyous family occasion turned into the saddest of events. A healthy and adored lady lost her life, leaving her family utterly bereft and inconsolable and that happened because you two did not take sufficient, even the most basic, care for the safety of your customers."

He added that, while he was sure the family would want him to "throw away the key" and described what happened as a "thoughtless error with devastating consequences," he did not feel an immediate custodial sentence was appropriate.

