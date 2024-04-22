North Wales headteacher on trial accused of sexual offences against children

A north Wales headteacher accused of sexual offences involving children allegedly "grossly abused the trust and responsibility placed upon him", a jury has heard.

Neil Foden, 66, has gone on trial at Mold Crown Court accused of sexually abusing five children.

He faces 20 charges and denies the allegations against him.

The prosecution allege that Mr Foden selected vulnerable girls for his criminal intentions, sexually abusing five teenagers.

The court heard that his phone number was saved onto one of the teenager's phone under a pseudonym, while an alleged text was also shown relating to a sexual act and it is claimed sexual activity was carried out in his car.

The prosecution also read out the internet search history of one of the teenagers. She had asked questions including signs of grooming a teenager and what happens when a child reports sexual abuse.

The prosecution say he grossly abused the trust and responsibility placed upon him.

The court heard that police and Gwynedd County Council were contacted when teachers were alerted to the allegations against Mr Foden. He was arrested last year.

The trial is expected to last for around three weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…