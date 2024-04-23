Play Brightcove video

WARNING: Game does contain some violent scenes.

ITV Wales' Siôn Jenkins reports.

A bilingual, Welsh and English, video game has reached global audiences with developers expressing the importance of championing Welsh language and culture.

Twenty-four hours after the game launched, 'Sker Ritual' by video game developers Wales Interactive, was the second most downloaded game in PC charts.

The game takes inspiration from the tales of 'Sker House', just outside of Porth Cawl, near Wales Interactive's former offices.

Richard Pring, co-founder of the Penarth based company said: "Being a Welsh company, we've been doing this for twelve years now. It just made sense to tell Welsh stories, and there's so many cool stories around, so many stories that are unheard of and we just wanted to bring them out to the wider populous."

Credit: Wales Interactive

Described as 'an intense, round-based, zombie horror' game, players must solve 'mysterious missions', while facing 'relentless waves' of the Quiet Ones. But, in a Welsh twist, players must attempt to obtain 'miracles', a vast network of Celtic God powers.

Dr David Banner, co-founder of Wales Interactive said: "You make things that resonate with you and I can tell you that in the game industry there aren't many Welsh people making games.

"You can play it all in Welsh. We've been banging the drum supporting the Welsh language for twelve years. It's something really important to us cause we're based in Wales and we want to reflect the area we're in and the culture."

Continuing on from Wales Interactive's Maid of Sker 'evil' ending, players must face challenges to save the world. Credit: Wales Interactive

The Welsh inspiration does not end there, as the game includes what the developers refer to as 'haunted hymns'.

"One thing that's worked really well are the 'Haunted Hymns', we've included a lot of Welsh hymns and a lot of people are asking 'What is this'? Lots of people are finding out about Welsh language hymns from the game", said Mr Pring

The premise of the game is set in 1914 where character Elisabeth Williams has conquered Sker Island and is seeking domination with a broadcast of the 'Siren’s Song'.

Her daughter, Arianwen, is determined to stop her. Players are invited to join her mission to stop the broadcast of the Siren's Song, ultimately saving the world.

The developers say Sker Ritual is not a direct sequel, but a spin-off from the 'award-winning British indie horror game', 'Maid of Sker!', a game also created by Wales Interactive.

Dr Gareth Evans-Jones, a lecturer in Philosophy and Religion at Bangor University said: "It's so important to actually promote the Welsh language whenever possible.

"The fact you can play through the medium of Welsh, that's fantastic. I had never played video games through the medium of Welsh previously."

He added: "It will definitely play an important part in educating about the diversity in the UK, there's such a diverse range of culture, languages and traditions. And it's a fantastic platform to do that on a potentially international scale."

