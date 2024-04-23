Welsh health boards have given the green light to close two Air Ambulance bases after 2026 following a vote on the matter.

A meeting of the Welsh NHS' Joint Commissioning Committee voted that the Welshpool and Caernarfon bases will be closed after 2026. The sites will be merged into a new site in North Wales.

However, the decision hinges on acceptable plans being developed for a bespoke car-based service in rural areas.

A review proposed moving helicopters from Welshpool and Caernarfon to a new site rumoured to be in Denbighshire.

The charity has said this would "ensure as many people as possible" benefit and allow it to respond to 139 extra calls a year.

The proposals to relocate their bases went out to widespread consultation and were independently reviewed.

However, Welsh residents have previously said that a relocation could prevent the Wales Air Ambulance from achieving their mission statement of "serving Wales, saving lives."

Russell George, a Conservative MS for Montgomeryshire, also said that the closure would be "detrimental to the people of Mid Wales."

