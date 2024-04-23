Gwynedd headteacher told victim 'it's fine' during sexual abuse, trial hears

A jury has heard how former headteacher Neil Foden would pick a teenager up and drive her to remote, rural locations.

Neil Foden, a former headteacher, is facing 20 charges involving five youngsters.

On the second day of a trial at Mold Crown Court, an interview and cross-examination of the first witness, known as Child A, took place.

The girl is not being named for legal reasons. Mr Foden denies all the allegations.

In the interview, Child A relayed to police that 66-year-old Foden from Old Colwyn had told her she must never tell anyone what they were doing and she had to “take it to the grave”.

It is also alleged Mr Foden told her “it’s fine” as he sexually abused her.

Detectives were told about messages they had exchanged on WhatsApp. Child A said Mr Foden had told her he loved her but it got more sexual.

The teenager said Mr Foden would pick her up in his car and she would slide down into the back seat so she could not be seen. The jury was told that he would then drive her to secluded areas in country lanes and they would get into the back of the car together.

He was arrested when the girl showed an adult an image of them together in his car.

At this point social services and the police were called and Mr Foden was taken into custody.

Under cross examination, the girl denied a suggestion by defence barrister Duncan Bould that the 66-year-old had hugged her and held her hand, but nothing else.

Becoming increasingly emotional, the teenager, giving evidence from behind a screen, said she did not agree that Neil Foden had never kissed her and that nothing sexual had ever taken place.

Mr Bould asked her if she loved Neil Foden.

“I don’t know how I felt,” she answered, and said she did not have a "crush" on him. She said: "I didn’t hate him, I don’t know how I felt, I was confused.”

She agreed that she had sometimes been concerned that Neil Foden was losing interest in her but that she had not made up the allegations because of that.

Neil Foden is facing 20 charges against him, including 13 counts of sexual activity with a child.

He denies all the allegations against him and the trial continues.

It is expected to last between three and four weeks.

