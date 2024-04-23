Is Wrexham striker part of Ryan Reynolds' new Marvel movie?

From Wrexham to Hollywood...has one of Wrexham AFC's players switched the football field for a film set to star in the latest Marvel movie?

Fans are convinced that Ollie Palmer, the club's £300,000 striker, appears in the trailer of the new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' film.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Ollie Palmer commented on Reynolds' post: "If you squint..." Credit: PA images

The movie stars co-owner Ryan Reynolds along with actor Hugh Jackman.

Mr Reynolds posted the trailer on his social media platforms and it wasn't long before eagle-eyed followers picked out what appears to be a familiar face.

Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the film, is known to drop links to Wrexham in his previous films and adverts but fans think this time it has has gone even further.

It is during a bar scene where fans believe the Wrexham striker can be seen standing behind Wolverine and Deadpool.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Ollie Palmer commented on Reynolds' post: "If you squint..."

Later, in response to Wrexham AFC podcasters who shared the tweet, Ryan Reynolds said: "keen eyesight".

Reacting to this speculation, one person said: "Paul Mullin's got to be in the film as well surely."

Another wrote: "Do we reckon one of the players will have a speaking part? If anyone I reckon Mullin, he's already acted in one of Ryan's ads."

Meanwhile, the third season Welcome to Wrexham which will track the Red Dragons' promotion to League One is expected to be released in the UK at the beginning of May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...