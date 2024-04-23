The Transport Secretary will set out later today (Tuesday) how changes to 20mph zones will be made in the coming months.

Ken Skates is expected to announce that there will be new guidance and money to help local councils change some roads back to 30mph, with 20mph limits targeted on areas around schools, hospitals, where elderly people are at risk, and in built-up areas.

Since September 2023, local authorities here in Wales have been obliged to set speed limits in urban and residential areas at 20mph as a default, even though they can keep some of those roads at 30mph.

Mr Skates will set out the changes in a statement to Senedd members this afternoon updating them on the Welsh Government’s transport priorities. The bulk of the statement is expected to be devoted to the 20mph policy.

That policy has been hugely controversial since it came into force six months ago. A petition to the Senedd gathered nearly 470,000 signatures, the largest petition that the Welsh Parliament has ever received.

A change of leadership has brought a change of tone. During his leadership campaign, Vaughan Gething said that there would be a review of the way that the policy has been implemented.

Ken Skates has continued that new approach since becoming Transport Secretary. He told Senedd Members last week that, “I desperately want to help to change the tone and tenor of the debate on transport.”

He’s expected to announce that there’ll be new guidance for local authorities to help them make more roads exempt from the 20mph default policy.

The number of roads likely to change back to 30mph could vary considerably across Wales. Last week, the leaders of Cardiff and Swansea councils said that they expected around half a dozen roads to be affected. Officials estimate that in other authorities the number could be much higher.

Mr Skates has already said that the Welsh Government will cover the costs of any new changes. The original cost of implementing the policy was £30m. These new changes are expected to cost much less.

The change in tone has already been welcomed by those within the Labour group who’ve expressed concerns.

The MS for Caerphilly, Hefin David, has written that "Several of us in the Labour Senedd Group, while supportive of the principle of extended 20mph zones, had concerns about this approach to its introduction."

He went on to say: "The policy of introducing 20mph where people and vehicles mix is an excellent one. The changes proposed by Ken Skates will make sure that exactly such a policy is in place in Wales."

Political opponents are less welcoming.

Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies said: “Any change to the guidance will be cosmetic, and cosmetic changes will not fool the Welsh public.

“Smoke and mirrors around guidance will not do. This policy needs to be scrapped in its entirety.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "I support the principle of widespread 20mph zones, but it’s clear that it was implemented very poorly and inconsistently, with too many roads changing to 20mph in places where it felt unreasonable.

"Welsh Government must push ahead now and sort it out, working with local authorities and communities to ensure that limits are properly reviewed, and unreasonable 20mphs are removed."

Meanwhile the Wales Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter said: "It's beyond disappointing that this backward step is even being considered. The 20mph limit works and makes our streets safer and more welcoming for all users. The data proves this."

