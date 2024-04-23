Welsh Government to set out 'targeted change' to 20mph

Some Welsh roads could to revert to a 30mph speed limit by the end of the year after new guidance and funding was announced today.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates has insisted this is not a change in policy, or in the legislation, but instead "new guidance" around the reduction in speed limits.

Mr Skates has pledged to set out a three-phase plan on 20mph, where the Welsh Government will work with local authorities to revise the guidance on which local roads can be exempted from 20mph.

The revised guidance will be published in July, with councils expected to make changes from September.

Since September 2023, local authorities in Wales have been obliged to set speed limits in urban and residential areas at 20mph as a default, becoming the first UK nation to do so.

The policy has been controversial since it came into force, with nearly 470,000 signatures on a petition to revert the lowering of the speed limit.

Councils have already been allowed to make some exemptions to keep certain roads at 30mph.

Play Brightcove video

But today in the Senedd, Ken Skates told fellow politicians there will be a “national listening programme” putting the “voice of Welsh citizens” at the heart of deciding which roads can return to 30mph.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales, Mr Skates said: "It's not a u-turn. We are refining the policy and making sure that we acknowledge that the vast majority of people in Wales believe that slower speeds are ideal outside hospitals, schools, nurseries and busy and built-up residential areas."

Some campaigners against the 20mph policy protested outside the Senedd after its implementation Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He continued: "We accept that some roads should be 30mph whereas at the moment they are 20mph. We want to help councils make the change back and that means looking at the guidance, crucially it means listening to people, getting public opinion, taking account of the heat this debate has generated and hopefully, by the end of the process, bring people together in a place where 20mph is a popular policy in those areas for where it's most suitable. If there are routes that should revert back to 30mph, we will move swiftly to ensure that happens."

Responding to the announcement, the Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology said very little about the policy had changed.

Play Brightcove video

Natasha Asghar said: "I think for the last week he has been saying all the right things and hitting the right note for the public, I've had an influx of messages, emails and calls from residents all across Wales saying 'Oh the minister is rescinding and Labour's going back on his word' - that's not the case.

"Until the minister actually stands on the chamber and says 'I am rescinding, the 20mph blanket speed that exists currently back to 30mph' as per the petition. That's what people of Wales have wanted and asked for... Until he says, 'yes Natasha, that's what going to happen' it's just words."

Play Brightcove video

Reacting to the news that some roads could return to 30mph, one woman said: "Brilliant. It takes me ages to come here to work. It depends on the roads - I always take care. It's just common sense, really."

"I think it's been very difficult driving at 20 - hardly anyone ever does it. I can understand schools and hospitals, but otherwise it's been crazy. I think they've made a big mistake," one man, in favour of the new guidance, said.

"I'm not for people exceeding the speed limit and I'm all for people being safe, but I think bringing it down to 20mph is maybe a bit too far," another woman said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...