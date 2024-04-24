A teenager who has accused a former Gwynedd headteacher of sexual abuse said she felt “sad and dirty” after she told a member of her family about her claims against Neil Foden.

Speaking from behind a screen at Mold Crown Court , a relative of Child A told jurors she thought Neil Foden was “looking after” the teen when she was having issues.

The jury also heard how she confided in an adult about the alleged abuse, saying there had been “hugging, kissing and sexual touching”. She also produced a photograph of Foden with his arm around her in his car.

Five girls have accused the 66-year-old from Old Colwyn of serious sexual crimes over four years.

He faces 20 charges, including 13 counts of sexual activity with a child.

He denies all the allegations against him and the trial at Mold Crown Court continues.