A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a teenage girl was arrested following the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, also known locally as Amman Valley School, on Wednesday morning. She currently remains in police custody.

Police say those injured have not suffered life-threatening injuries.

A police statement issued shortly before 5pm said: "Dyfed-Powys Police continue to investigate the incident at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire, which occurred at about 11.20am this morning (Wednesday, 24 April 2024)."

Superintendent Ross Evans, Carmarthenshire Commander, said: "Just after 11.20am this morning we received a call advising us of an incident at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire.

"Emergency services immediately attended and the school was locked down for the safety of all on the premises.

"Three people - two teachers and a teenage pupil - have been taken to hospital with stab wounds. The family members of all those injured have been informed.

"A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.

"I would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has concluded, and pupils have now left the school.

"We are working with the school and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved.

"This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened.

"I am aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media and would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.

"I would also ask that people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.

"We are working with the school, Carmarthenshire County Council, and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved.

"Local people will see more police in the area over the coming days as the investigation continues."

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police through the dedicated Public Portal.