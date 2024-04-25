Play Brightcove video

Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys Police read a statement on Thursday evening outside the school

A teenage schoolgirl has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a school in Wales.

Pupils at Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire went into lockdown just after 11.20am on Wednesday after the stabbing at the end of morning break.

Two teachers and a pupil were hurt in the incident but have now been released from hospital.

A 13-year-old girl has now been charged with three counts of attempted murder, Superintendent Ross Evans, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested later on Wednesday after police received reports about messages on social media referring to the stabbing.

He remains in custody, Mr Evans said.

Police executed a warrant at the boy’s home, in the nearby Cross Hands area, and recovered a BB gun.

Mr Evans said: “While this investigation is being run separately to our inquiries into events at the school, our officers are seeking to establish if there was a connection between the alleged offences.

“Again, I would urge people not to speculate, not to share any images or videos relating to either investigation, and to allow us to carry out our inquiries fully.”

One of the teachers injured in the attack has been named as Fiona Elias, the head of year seven, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman.

The second adult is reported to be Liz Hopkin, a special needs teacher.

The spokesman said the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with those injured and offered praise for staff and students for responding so calmly and bravely to the incident.

While online lessons will continue, the school will stay closed for in-person teaching on Friday, Carmarthenshire County Council has said.

Michael Cray, Senior Crown Prosecutor of CPS Cymru-Wales said:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Dyfed Powys Police to charge a girl in connection with the stabbing of three people at Ysgol Dyffryn Amman yesterday.

“The youth has been remanded in custody to appear before Llanelli Magistrates' Court tomorrow on Friday, 26 April 2024.

“Criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…