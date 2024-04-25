A teacher reportedly restrained a teenage girl in an armlock as the stabbing of two other teachers and a pupil sent a Welsh school into a “code red” lockdown.

The girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and remained in custody in the early hours of Thursday, 25 April.

The incident began at the end of morning break at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, formerly Amman Valley School, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire on Wednesday, 24 April.

One teacher was stabbed in the neck and airlifted out of school grounds, according to reports.

Another teacher was injured, and so was a pupil.

Darrel Campbell, a long-serving teacher of the school, reportedly disarmed the alleged attacker and put her in an armlock ahead of emergency services arriving.

He is said to not have been harmed during the incident.

Cefin Campbell, a member of the Senedd for Mid and West Wales, is a former student of Amman Valley School, and Darrel Campbell's brother'

“He’s been a teacher there for 40 years and he was involved in the incident yesterday in the sense that he was the first to the scene and he obviously had to deal with a very distressing and chaotic situation,” Mr Campbell said.

“He probably did what most people would have done in the same situation, try to calm things and restrain people from making the situation worse. Obviously he’s been shaken by the whole experience as of all the staff, pupils, parents and so on.

“But I think it’s the sense of shock because he’s been there for 40 years as teacher, he’s never ever seen anything like this.

“I think that hits home to people that it should happen in a place like this.”

Carmarthenshire Council leader Darren Price, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to praise the teachers, staff and pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman for the way they have responded to this shocking incident."

In a statement posted on the school's website, headteacher James Durbridge said: "Today has been a very difficult day.

"It goes without saying that my thoughts are with the three individuals and their families, who have been affected by today's incident.

"I wish to commend all staff and pupils for their calm and mature response during today's lockdown. We are proud to have witnessed pupils embodying the school's core values while supporting their peers and staff.

"In the immediate aftermath of the incident, our priority was to ensure the security of pupils and staff whilst managing the situation and communicating with those directly impacted."

The school went into lockdown after a “code red” alarm sounded through the PA system, during which students and staff hid in classrooms.

The lockdown lasted around four hours between 11.20am and 3.20pm, resulting in a lengthy and anxious wait for parents who were seen tearfully hugging their children after they walked through the gates once the incident had concluded.

All three victims were taken to hospital with stab wounds but Dyfed-Powys Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

The force also said a knife has been recovered.

Amman Valley School – a bilingual comprehensive school for pupils aged between 11 and 18 – has not opened today to allow police to continue their investigation.

It is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils, in addition to 270 sixth form pupils.

