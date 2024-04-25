Breaking News
Alternative plan to try to save jobs at Port Talbot steel plant rejected by Tata
An alternative plan put forward by trade unions trying to save thousands of jobs at the Port Talbot steel plan has been rejected by Tata, according to the Community union.
There are fears the steel giant's plans to install two new electric arc furnaces will lead to the loss of almost 3,000 jobs.
The Unite union said they will go ahead with already scheduled industrial action following the announcement.
More to follow.