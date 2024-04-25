Police have released dramatic footage of an officer jumping through a door during a drugs raid earlier this month.

Three people were arrested after police executed a drugs warrant at a house in Wrexham.

Police used a battering ram to initially break through the door of the property, before one of the officers jumped through the broken lower panel of it to get into the house.

Other officers from North Wales Police were then filmed following him into the property.

Police said: "A large amount of drugs, believed to be cannabis, was seized, along with phones, cash and drug supply paraphernalia."

Three people arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs were released under investigation.

On social media, the force added: "Anyone with concerns about drug supply in their area can report it to us via our website, by calling us on 101, or anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers."

