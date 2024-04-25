A senior member of staff at a Gwynedd school has told the trial of a former headteacher accused of serious sexual crimes that she’d raised concerns about Neil Foden.

The adult told jurors at Mold Crown Court she was initially concerned about HIS reputation and feared he could be putting himself at risk of false allegations against him.

“I hand on heart believed Mr Foden was putting himself at risk and open to a false allegation,” she said.

However, last year the staff member was told a claim of an inappropriate relationship had been made against the 66-year-old and she felt her “world had been turned upside down”.

She was shown a photograph of a teenager with Mr Foden in what’s been described in court as an “embrace” and messages allegedly between Mr Foden and a teenager.

The staff member said “When I read the messages I thought it was grooming at best.

The staff member said "When I read the messages I thought it was grooming at best.

I felt my world had been turned upside down".

Neil Foden of Old Colwyn is accused of sexually abusing 5 teenagers over a period of 4 years.

The 66 year old faces 20 charges including 13 counts of sexual activity with a child.

He denies the allegations against him.

Mold Crown Court also heard that on one occasion the senior staff member saw a teenager getting into Neil Foden’s car.

She told jurors she thought he was putting himself at risk and she and other colleagues raised concerns with him.

She went on to say this was not the first time concerns were expressed about Mr Foden and Gwynedd Council had previously been contacted about it.

Under cross examination , she was asked “you had a pretty high opinion of Mr Foden? “

She said “I did yes.” She went on to describe him as “compassionate."

The trial continues.

