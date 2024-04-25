A teenager has been arrested following a firearms incident in a town where hours earlier two teachers and a student had been stabbed.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a warrant was executed at an address in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, overnight and that officers had recovered a BB gun "following threats involving a firearm".

A police spokesman said: "An arrest has been made in the Ammanford area overnight, following threats involving a firearm.

"A warrant was executed at an address in the area, and police have recovered a BB gun.

"The teenage boy remains in police custody."

