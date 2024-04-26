A former Gwynedd headteacher accused of serious sexual crimes took a teenager to hotels for sex, Mold Crown Court has heard.

Neil Folden of Old Colwyn is charged with sexual abuse over a four year period. He denies the allegations against him.

In recorded evidence played out today, the witness said she had been in “a relationship” with the headteacher.

During a taped police interview she was asked “Who initiated the first sexual contact?”

“Him”, she answered. “It started with a kiss ….he’d wrap his arms around me…kissing me more. He started adding on more things”.

She said their first sexual encounter was in a car. She claimed Mr Foden put his hands between her legs as he was driving.

Neil Foden in the dock at Mold Crown Court Credit: Helen Tipper

“How long was his hand there?, “ she was asked.

She replied “15 to 20 minutes”.

She claims Mr Foden would drive her to lay-bys and they’d engage in sexual activity.

The pair initially contacted each other via email but then moved onto What’s App.

She said they’d had a “discussion about it [their relationship] becoming more sexual.

She said she felt “safe with him. I trust him”.

She also said they’d have intimate conversations late into the night on the phone. “He got braver and I got more comfortable,” she said.

Neil Foden arriving to court during his trial

On the tape, the witness recalled the first time they stay away overnight.“

We went to a hotel and we were going to have sex but I didn’t feel up to it . He did not once push me to have sex. He didn’t mind. He understood. I didn’t want it so we didn’t have it”.

On other occasions they would go to hotels for sex.

He would book the room and go up before her, messaging to say what room they were in. They would stay in one bed together and have sex, the witness said.

Neil Foden, 66, faces 20 charges against him and the trial at Mold Crown Court continues.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…