Millions of pounds will be spent trying to improve poor water quality near Pontypool, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water has announced.

The water company is investing nearly £13 million on upgrading the storm overflow to stop items like rags, wet wipes and sanitary products getting into the river.

It said the water in the Afon Lwyd and River Usk will be improved as a result.

115,525 discharges into local waterways were counted across Wales in 2023, according to the River Trust.

Increased rainfall due to climate change is putting storm overflow pipes under increased strain, meaning more sewage ends up in our rivers. Credit: ITV Wales

That equates to more than 50 spills per each overflow pipe on average, with untreated sewage discharged for over a million hours across the nation last year.

Welsh Water said the money "will improve the way the waste network operates within the New Inn area."

The company added: "This in turn will help boost the water quality in the Afon Lwyd and the River Usk."

Aerated reed beds and other underwater plants are being installed to treat the storm water before it is released back into the environment, preventing sewage from entering the rivers.

The water company said "nature-based solutions" such as this could be the way forward.

Steve Wilson, managing director for waste water services at the water company, said: "We're trying to reduce the impact from storm overflows on the rivers."

He added: "The purpose of this is to see whether we can actually treat that storm water [coming from local houses] using nature-based solutions so there's no impact on the river and we protect the river but actually use nature for doing that treatment."

It is hoped the project, which is the first of its kind in Wales, can be rolled out elsewhere.

Mr Wilson explained: "We'll be sampling what comes in and what comes out to make sure it is treating to the standard that we want and then if it is successful, as we hope it will be, we will start to see more of these going in Wales because the more nature-based solutions we can use, the better for carbon. The better for the environment."

"It's a pilot and we do want to roll out more of these," he added.

An artist's impression of what the finished project will look like. Credit: Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water

The challenge of keeping up with climate change will require work from the water company for decades to come, according to Mr Wilson.

It is a hard task to meet, especially when trying to balance the need for work with the subsequent cost.

Campaigner Ric Cooper from volunteer group the Cleddau Project said: "Not one, we need hundreds of these reed beds all over the place to help stop this flow of raw sewage into the river."

On the question of whether costs for work being carried out now and in the years ahead will be passed onto customers, Mr Wilson said: "Bills are going to have to go up because we all want better, cleaner rivers. What we're trying to do at Welsh Water is strike the right balance between making sure bills are still affordable but also meet the challenge of improving the environment as fast as we possibly can."

Mr Wilson said: "Climate change is accelerating but we've got to try and make sure that the amount of work that we're doing is still affordable for customers. There's no other source of money for paying for this work other than customer bills and what Welsh Water borrows."

He added: "We're trying to do this as fast as we can but at a rate that customers can still afford to pay their bills."

The plans will "likely" mean Welsh Water customers paying about £40 extra a year.

Welsh Water says decades of work will be needed as the impact of climate change worsens. Credit: ITV Wales

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Ensuring our water is of the highest quality is a vital part of making Wales a prosperous, happy and healthy place to live and work, and plays a central role in our response to the nature and climate emergencies.

“We have been clear that we expect all water companies operating in Wales to deliver excellent services across all areas of operation. We will continue to work together to deliver further improvements for people and for our environment and we welcome Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water's investment in New Inn which will benefit the Afon Llwyd and River Usk."

The spokesperson added: “We are actively supporting the implementation of nature-based solutions through our SAC Rivers Action Plan to address river pollution, recognising that these approaches not only reduce pollution but also enhance biodiversity and promote ecosystem resilience.

“We all have a shared interest in improving our river health across Wales, and it is vital we continue to take a collaborative approach with government, regulators and all relevant sectors working together.”

