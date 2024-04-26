Nine cases of measles have been confirmed in Gwent, with public health officials saying they believe the infection is spreading.

Public Health Wales is urging parents and carers to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine to avoid catching measles.

They say they've been working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to contact trace all cases and provide advice and information about the signs and symptoms to look out for.

They say all patients are receiving appropriate care.

Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales and Chair of the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team warned "measles is a highly infectious disease and can have serious complications, particularly for babies, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

“Measles can be prevented by the highly effective and safe MMR vaccine.

Parents and carers should note that children who have not received a full course of MMR may have to be withdrawn from school for up to 21 days, if they are identified as a contact of a measles case.

"We understand that this may have an impact on children who are due to sit exams soon and we would ask for parents continued support to stop further cases of measles in the community.

“In addition, adults who have never had measles or the MMR vaccine and who are in close contact with children are also urged to ensure they speak to their GP about vaccination.”

Prof Tracy Daszkiewicz, Executive Director for Public Health at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said "I encourage people to be aware of the early symptoms which include; a high temperature, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (painful, red eyes) and sometimes small white spots on the inside of the mouth.

"Should you suspect measles, stay at home and contact your GP for an urgent appointment or call 111.”

