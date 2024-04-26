Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' exclusive report on HMP Parc

Parc Prison in Bridgend has been described as a "war zone" by a current inmate.

Darren Williams said he feels unsafe in the prison, claiming there is a lack of staff and prison officers are paid to bring in drugs.

It comes as six inmates died at the prison between 27 February and 19 March - police believe four of the deaths were drug-related.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman is investigating the deaths.

An HMP Parc spokesperson has rejected Mr Williams' claims, saying there are strategies in place to root out drugs and contraband, and health and safety is a priority.

The spokesperson added the "vast majority of their staff are honest and hardworking."

But calling his parents from a landline in his cell, Darren says "it's getting bad" inside the prison.

Darren Williams calling his parents Kevin and Nicola from the landline in his cell. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Mr Williams has been in prison for nearly 20 years. In 2005, he stole a taxi and assaulted the driver.

He was given what's called an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP), also known as an indefinite sentence. This means he can only be released when deemed safe enough.

IPPs were abolished in 2012 but not retrospectively and he is still fighting for parole.

On the phone, the now 41-year-old, said: "It’s like a war zone in here. People are walking around with shanks just to feel safe. You’re more likely to get spice than toilet paper. That’s how bad things are.

"The staff are bringing the drugs in. That’s how it’s getting into the jail. People are ripping the paper, smoking the paper. And the effects is people are dying off it.

"You hear it all the time that officers are fed up with their job. They quite willingly say this to us. So, then a prisoner or drug dealer will go to an officer and ask 'do you want to earn some more money?'

"Staff get paid £2,500 each time it’s brought in. They're never going to stop it."

Darren Williams has been in prison for nearly 20 years. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Parc Prison is one of the largest prisons in the UK. The Ministry of Justice renewed its contract with G4S in 2022, which has managed the prison since it opened in 1997.

In response to Darren's statements, an HMP Parc spokesperson said: "All prisoners are searched as they leave their accommodation and at their place of work or education."

Zack Griffiths is a former inmate of Parc Prison. He was first sent there in 2016 after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Mr Griffiths was released in 2020 but later recalled to prison, spending the end of 2023 behind bars.

Zack Griffiths says he experienced a "toxic" atmosphere inside the prison. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

When comparing his two stints in Parc Prison, Mr Griffiths said: "I just have some bad memories of being in that jail. It just changed. How it’s run, the management. They just created this environment that’s just toxic.

"Absolute chaos, especially when you’ve got this regime that’s operating on a 23-hour lockdown.

"I noticed that there was a huge uptake in the amount of drugs that were available in that prison. We’re talking about fentanyl, these new opiate drugs.

"People are dying on these drugs and this prison is failing to manage the problem."

Mr Griffiths believes prison should be centred on rehabilitation: "It’s about giving the people a good environment to make a positive change in their life. What you’re actually getting, they’re not being rehabilitated.

"So you have to think these people are going to come out of prison, they’re going to be back in your communities. The public expect that rehabilitation to exist. It’s just not fair."

There are nearly 2,000 inmates inside HMP Parc in Bridgend. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

An HMP Parc spokesperson disputes these claims saying: "The health and safety of prisoners and staff is our number one priority and there are a broad range of work and education activities to support rehabilitation.

"Purposeful activity on average exceeds 30 hours per week and those men who are willing to engage, have longer periods out of their cells."

But for Kevin and Nicola Williams, they are concerned about hearing what their son is going through, who also says it is the norm to spend 23-hours a day in his cell.

They agree that an offender should be in prison but hearing what Darren says about the conditions and not knowing when he will be released is causing distress.

Kevin said: "It’s frightening for parents. It must be absolutely terrifying for an inmate to have to go through this.

"For your son to ring you and say ‘dad there’s been another death today'. What’s going to happen? What’s next? Who’s next? I don’t know."

The prison spokesperson said anyone concerned about the welfare of a prison can call a dedicated number to report their concerns.

They added: "As with every other prison in the country, we have comprehensive strategies to root out drugs and contraband.

"The vast majority of our staff are hard working and honest but we continue to work closely with the Police and HMPPS to crack down on individuals who act outside of the law.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...