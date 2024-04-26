Breaking News
Ebbw Fawr school in partial lockdown and arrest made due to alleged threat against pupil
A school in Blaenau Gwent has been placed in partial lockdown after a teenage pupil had allegedly received threatening messages.
Gwent Police say they were callled to Ebbw Fawr Learning Community at around 10.20am on Friday 26 April
Police have confirmed they've arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of making threats but say the arrest did not take place on school premises and was not in the Ebbw Vale area.
Officers are still in attendance at the school while investigations are ongoing
In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Our officers are in attendance. We have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of making threats. The arrest did not take place on school premises and was not in the Ebbw Vale area."
The force said their enquiries are "ongoing."
