A school in Blaenau Gwent has been placed in partial lockdown after a teenage pupil had allegedly received threatening messages.

Gwent Police say they were callled to Ebbw Fawr Learning Community at around 10.20am on Friday 26 April

Police have confirmed they've arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of making threats but say the arrest did not take place on school premises and was not in the Ebbw Vale area.

Officers are still in attendance at the school while investigations are ongoing

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Our officers are in attendance. We have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of making threats. The arrest did not take place on school premises and was not in the Ebbw Vale area."

The force said their enquiries are "ongoing."

More follows