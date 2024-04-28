Ammanford school where teachers and teenager stabbed to reopen tomorrow

The school in Carmarthenshire where two teachers and a teenager were stabbed on Wednesday will reopen its doors to pupils tomorrow for the first time since the incident which shocked the community.

Education and child psychology specialists will be at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford for two weeks supporting pupils and staff, following the attack that left teachers Fiona Elias, Liz Hopkins and a teenager injured.

A 13 year old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and is on remand at secure youth detention accommodation.

She is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 27th.

Concerned parents gather outside Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, following reports of a stabbing Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

In a letter posted on social media, the school said: "I hope that this message finds you and your children well.

"Thank you to our staff who have been working hard to ensure that the school will be ready to be re-opened to pupils on Monday, 29 April.

"A broad range of wellbeing support will continue to be offered to all pupils, teachers and staff at Dyffryn Aman when we re-open.

"In collaboration with the County Council, we have set out a wellbeing support plan to help all pupils and staff.

"A dedicated Education and Child Psychology Team from the Council will be available for pupils and staff to access. This team will maintain a presence at the school for the next two weeks to provide ongoing support and assistance as needed.

"Counselling will be available for support and guidance to all students facing difficulties. The school and the local authority have also received numerous offers of support from external agencies to provide additional assistance for our students during this time.

"Together with the Council, we are carefully considering how and when to use these services. This week will stay in our minds for a long time to come.

"I am so very proud of our school community for the way we have pulled together. My thanks go to everyone who has shown their support to the school, in various ways, to aid our preparation to be able to re-open Ysgol Dyffryn Aman to pupils, teachers and staff on Monday."

The incident happened at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

It comes after Chief Constable of Dyfed Powys Police, Richard Lewis, praised staff, pupils, and "the wider school family" for their impressive response to the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman.

He said: “There remains a live investigation and whilst we must of course be careful not to compromise this work, early indications show that the immediate response of your staff and pupils is deserving of significant praise.

“I’m aware that some pupils and staff were more immediately involved than others and I’m sure there will be an appropriate time in the future to officially recognise the role they played in bringing the incident to a close.

“My praise also extends to the families of pupils and staff who attend the school and the calm and measured way that they patiently waited for news following the incident. The response was a real ‘whole community’ effort in the best traditions of west Wales.”

