Hundreds gather in Cardiff Castle to celebrate Holi Festival

ITV Wales' Katie Fenton went along to Cardiff Castle.

Hundreds of Hindus and others, including the first minister, have gathered in Cardiff Castle to celebrate Holi Festival.

Holi is the Hindu Festival of love and happiness and is usually celebrated to mark the start of Spring.

Well known across the globe for its tradition of throwing 'gulal' or brightly coloured powdered paint, it's a vibrant celebration with singing and dancing.

Among the people taking part in the Welsh capital was Wales' First Minister, Vaughan Gething. He said: "It's a celebration of love and diversity but also a time for forgiveness and renewal.

"There are so many different festivals, different faiths, that tell us about who we are as humanity.

"It's a great celebration that not just makes Cardiff [what it is] but is also part of the story of Wales.

"It's a real celebration of how our country is enriched by our diversity and a barrel load of fun as well."

Raj Aggarwa from the Indian Honorary Consul told ITV Wales: "Today is all about celebrating Holi, happiness, getting together and playing with vibrant colours.

"It's about playing with everybody and having lots and lots of fun, comradeship and strengthening relationships.

"It's about getting the community together and prosperity as well."

