Louis Rees-Zammit joins Luke Littler and Bukayo Saka on prestigious list

Louis Rees-Zammit is joined by the likes of Luke Littler and Bukayo Saka on a prestigious list celebrating the rising stars in sport, tech, entertainment and politics.

The first Sunday Times Young Power List has honoured the 23-year-old after he quit Welsh rugby to chase his dream of playing in the NFL.

The former winger shocked the rugby world when he made himself unavailable to be selected for the 2024 Six Nations to take part in an international players' programme in the US.

At the time, he said: "Opting to step away from international rugby on the eve of the Six Nations has been a painstaking decision but I am extremely excited to take up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue a new challenge.

"Although this decision might come as a surprise, I would like to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean I am retiring from rugby, but rather at this age and stage of my life, I am excited to explore a unique challenge that has the potential to diversify my skill set."

He also took part in an NFL pro day in front of scouts, where his time of 4.44 seconds for a 40-yard dash would have ranked fifth among tailbacks at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

In March he joined the reining Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the franchise saying said they'd made "an international splash" by signing the "European Rugby star".

Hannah Swerling, Commissioning Editor of The Sunday Times, said: “The Young Power List celebrates hard work and ingenuity in its many forms. It features rising stars in entertainment, sportsmen and women dominating their field, entrepreneurs changing the world for the better, tech trailblazers, a political powerhouse and many more.

"The 25 young people on the list demonstrate that success can take many forms and remind us that the best journeys begin with hope, excitement and a sense of limitless possibility.”

