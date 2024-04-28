Two men arrested on suspicious of murder of dad-of-seven from Cardiff

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a father-of-seven from Cardiff.

South Wales Police say Colin Richards, 48, from Grangetown, died in Ely on Sunday, 7 April.

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm, and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Richards died from a fatal stab wound.

The men, aged 26 and 18 from Cardiff, were arrested in the Stoke, Staffordshire, and are in police custody.

In a tribute released via South Wales Police, Mr Richards' family said: "Colin was a much-loved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and an all-round family man.

"He leaves behind seven children who will miss him greatly as he was very active in their lives.

"Though the loss is deep, the power of love and friendship will always stay alive. He will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts."

South Wales Police are continuing to appeal for information and footage. You can contact the police by email, on the phone or online and quote ref: 2400112146.

