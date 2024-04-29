Man charged with manslaughter after death of 22-year old

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 22 year old in Llanelli.

Dyed Powys Police were called to a property in Robinson St to concerns for the welfare of a man following an incident on Saturday, March 25th 2023.

Liam Rhys Morgan-Whittle, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Jason Thomas, 39, from Llanelli, has been charged with manslaughter.

He will appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, 30th May 2024.

