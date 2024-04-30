Mold Crown Court’s heard Gwynedd Council decided not to formally investigate a former headteacher over concerns made five years ago that he was spending time alone with “certain” teenagers.

Neil Foden of Old Colwyn is accused of preying on five girls over a four year period.

He faces 20 charges including 13 of sexual activity with a child. He denies all allegations against him.

On Tuesday, jurors were told a concern had been raised with the local authority’s former Director of Education Garem Jackson about Neil Foden meeting teenagers alone but no records of the meeting were kept.

Giving evidence, Mr Jackson said he’d been contacted by a member of staff in May 2019 as “he had a concern about a headteacher”.

“He wrote an email asking to see me quite urgently,” he said.

Mr Jackson added “He felt Mr Foden was putting himself in a position where he could be putting himself in difficulties because of his proximity to two females.”

He was concerned Mr Foden was seeing them alone and unsupervised.

Neil Foden previously leaving court during his trial

Mr Jackson added that whilst the teacher didn’t think anything improper was happening “He thought Mr Foden was leaving himself open to serious allegations.“

Following the meeting in Caernarfon Mr Jackson, who resigned from his position last year, contacted the head of safeguarding at Gwynedd Council.

Prosecuting barrister, Mr John Philpotts said “What was decided ?”

Mr Jackson answered “The advice was that as the concern was more about allegations and coupled with the fact that no allegations were made , there was no investigation”

The former Director of Education said he was advised to have a conversation with Mr Foden and tell him about the concern raised.

Mr Philpotts asked “What did you say to Mr Foden?”

“I can’t recall the exact words but I advised him I’d had a concern raised to me and reminded him to make sure he was always supervised”.

Neil Foden previously arriving at Mold Crown Court for his trial

Mr Philpotts said “how did he respond?”

“He listened, he maintained nothing was going on and (the complainant) had been over dramatic and making more of the situation than it was ,” said Mr Jackson.

Mr Jackson admitted he told Mr Foden about the concerns and named who’d raised them.

Mr Judge Rhys Rowlands asked Mr Jackson if he was aware of the whistleblowing policy.

He said “You disclosed to Mr Foden that ( staff member) came to see you. Are you aware of whistleblowing and especially to someone who sees you in confidence?”

“I am aware of the legislation,” he said.

The Judge, Mr Rowlands pressed “that’s not the evidence we heard so think carefully about what you’re telling us.

So what is your evidence? One minute you say he’d be aware but then you say you can’t recall”.

Mr Jackson said “I can’t actually recall”.

Under cross examination, Defence barrister Duncan Bould asked when he had raised the concern with Neil Foden he’d been alerted to.

"Was the conversation you had with Mr Foden before or after Easter?”

I can’t recall , said Mr Jackson.

Judge Rhys Rowlands asked “Mr Jackson. As Director of Education did you keep a record of any of this?”

He said “No written record other than the initial email I received”

The trial at Mold Crown Court continues

