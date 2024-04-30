Play Brightcove video

Credit: CPS

A tipper truck driver reversed his vehicle into a police car and dragged it for yards before driving off.

He was being pursued after stealing two cans of oil from a shop.John Smith, 35, was pursued by a security guard at What! in Rogerstone, Newport, on August 23 last year.

Smith ignored by the security guard and got into his tipper truck and drove off.

The police were called and an officer came across the defendant in Abercarn, Caerphilly, later that day.

A sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court on Monday heard Smith was followed by the officer in an unmarked police car into Hafod Quarry, and could be seen speaking to a worker, before he turned his vehicle around and left.

The officer made himself known to the defendant but he drove off until he got stuck behind traffic.Prosecutor Megan Jones said Smith put the tipper truck into reverse and drove into the police car, causing more than £20,000 worth of damage.

He then drove forward with the police car still attached to the truck for 27 seconds, before the vehicle became detached and the defendant drove off.Video footage was played to the court of the collision which showed the defendant reversing into the officer, who suffered injuries including reddening, bruising, soreness and tenderness.

Smith, of Fountain Court, Abertillery, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and theft.

In mitigation, Hashim Salmman said his client had previously attempted suicide following the tragic loss of a child.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant he caused "personal injury and substantial damage", and only an immediate custodial sentence was appropriate.Smith was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for a total of 20 months.

