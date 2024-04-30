A man, 29, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash in Merthyr Tydfil.

Cameron Jones was arrested after a manhunt was launched following a fatal road traffic collision on Swansea Road, on Friday, 5 April which killed Demi Mabbitt, 25.

Shortly after the crash, South Wales Police launched a manhunt for Jones who they described as a "dangerous individual".

He will appear at Merthyr Crown Court on Tuesday morning, also charged with causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop following a road traffic collision, failing to report a road traffic collision and causing death whilst disqualified from driving.

Cameron Jones, 29, was arrested after a manhunt was launched following a fatal road traffic collision on Swansea Road, on Friday, 5 April Credit: South Wales Police

In a tribute released via police, Ms Mabbitt's family said: "Demi was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie and cousin.

"She was the most kind gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone.

"She was the glue that held our family together and a fighter until the end, our beautiful girl was taken far too soon, our family are devastated, there are no words to describe the heartache and pain we are feeling."

