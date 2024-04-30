A man has been arrested in connection with a death at Bridgend railway station.

Officers were called at 1.40am on Saturday 27 April to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended the scene, but a man in his 30s from the Bridgend area was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has been released under investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to his death and there will be an increased police presence at the station in the coming days.

