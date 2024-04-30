Play Brightcove video

A large fire has broken out at a factory in Mold in Flintshire causing several loud explosions

North Wales Fire crews say they were called to the Synthite site on Denbigh Road at 2:06pm

Four crews, the Incident Command Unit, the Hazardous material Unit and the Aerial Ladder Platform are in attendance tackling reports of a fire in the production area.

Local residents are being asked to close windows and doors and avoid the area due to smoke and as a precautionary measure.

In a video sent to ITV News, roaring flames can be seen breaking through the roof of the factory with intermittent explosions.

The witness said he heard around eight or nine blasts.

Synthite manufactures and supplies formaldehyde and related products

More to follow