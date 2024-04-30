Teenager charged with murder of dad-of-seven from Cardiff to appear in court

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a dad of seven from Grangetown, Cardiff.

Corey Gauci, also from Cardiff, has been remanded in custody and will appear at magistrates’ court on Tuesday morning, charged with the murder of Colin Richards.

South Wales Police say the 48-year-old died in Ely on Sunday, 7 April.

Another man who was arrested on suspicion of murder had been released on bail, but recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

In a tribute released via South Wales Police, Mr Richards' family said: "Colin was a much-loved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and an all-round family man.

"He leaves behind seven children who will miss him greatly as he was very active in their lives.

"Though the loss is deep, the power of love and friendship will always stay alive. He will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…