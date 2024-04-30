Around 100 jobs will be lost in south Wales as a window company has gone into administration.

Everest Glazing went into administration on the 24th of April, and will close it's factory in Treherbert, and office in Llantrisant.

It comes 6 months after another employer in the area, UK Windows and Doors, announced 500 jobs would be lost at the nearby sites at Treorchy, Llwynypia, Williamstown and Taff's Well.

Administrators ReSolve said they had "regrettably" made the decision to make staff redundant and were now in talks to explore an asset sale which would help it fulfil existing customer contracts and orders with Everest.

Ian Smith is a workplace organiser at Everest, and has worked there for 24 years.

He says workers were told yesterday that their jobs "are no longer. We were made redundant from 5 o'clock yesterday afternoon, so just chucked on the scrapheap to be honest.

'We feel that we've been treated like dogs.

"It's devastating. For the area we're in at the top end of the valleys, jobs are very scarce.

"We feel let down by Everest really, there are boys here that have worked here for 35 years.

"We're still waiting for last week's wages.

"The boys have been down the job centre this morning and said it was like walking into work because there were so many faces from here."

The GMB Union's regional organiser Gareth Morgans said the closure is "a devastating blow to the upper Rhondda Valley, so soon after the closure of UK windows and doors."

“The lives of our members working there have been thrown into flux, but the GMB family will help and support them through these difficult months.

“We will also be exploring the option of taking out a claim for the company’s failure to consult with members before closing.”

In a statement administrators ReSolve said they had "assessed all options available to Everest, including a possible sale to interested parties.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to finalise a sale of the business as a going concern and therefore regrettably the administrators had to make the majority of Everest 2020 staff redundant on April 29.

"The administrators are now in advanced talks with interested parties to explore the possibility of an asset sale that would help secure existing customer contracts and fulfil customer orders. A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Heledd Fychan, MS for South Wales Central has tabled a question to the Cabinet Secretary asking "how Welsh Government has supported the company and also what support will be available to those affected."

She said in a statement, “Alternative employment is hard to come by in the area, and many people are struggling to make ends meet.

"The Welsh Government must take action to ensure more employment opportunities are created, and establish if any other businesses are struggling and at risk of closure so steps can be taken to prevent further losses.”

