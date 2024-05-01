A number of homes have been flooded and a school has closed due to a burst water pipe.

Residents in Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, have been affected, with Trelewis Community Centre offering shelter for those affected.

Merthyr Tydfil Council posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "We are working closely with Dwr Cymru, Merthyr Valley Homes and Merthyr Tydfil HA to support residents and are working to resolve this as soon as possible.

" The community centre is open and has blankets, food and hot drinks available for anyone affected. Welsh Water have an alert available via their website stating they are hopeful that the water supply will be restored later this evening."

More to follow.

