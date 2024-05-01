An inmate has died at Parc Prison in Bridgend.

HMP Parc operators G4S say the 47-year-old man died on Tuesday, 30 April, and it will be investigated by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman.

A HMP Parc spokesperson said: "A prisoner at HMP Parc, Mr Wayne Hay, aged 47, passed away on Tuesday, 30 April, 2024.

"His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"As with all deaths in prison, this will be investigated by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman and the cause of death is for the coroner to determine."

The man's death is the seventh to be reported at the prison since the end of February.

